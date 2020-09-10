Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARESHRAWAL Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama

Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal as appointed as the new chairman of the National School of Drama (NSD) by The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday. The announcement about its new chairman was made by NSD through a tweet. "We are glad to inform 'Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india.' NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights," stated the NSD tweet.

Paresh Rawal will be taking over the position of chairman from prominent theatre artist Arjun Deo Charan who is chairing it at present.

The post had been vacant since 2017. Rawal, 65, who comes with years of experience in both cinema and theatre, told PTI he is looking forward to the assignment. “It will be challenging but fun. I will do my best because this is a field I know very well,” he said.

Talking about the career front, Paresh Rawal who has a career span of three decades has been acknowledged with numerous awards, including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1994. He was also conferred with the Padma Shri in the year 2014 for his contribution to the entertainment industry. The actor is known for his role in films such as “Hera Pheri”, “Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge” and “OMG-Oh My God”.

