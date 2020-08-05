Image Source : FILE IMAGE Accepted Bihar's recommendation for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Centre to SC

The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that truth behind the actor’s death should come out. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted. The top court heard a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's advocate said, "The Petition in the SC will be heard in the next week. All concerned have to file their replies in the mean time. State of Maharashtra is directed to place all the investigation steps taken in the case before the SC. We are satisfied with the outcome of the hearing. In view of the pendency of the proceedings in SC Rhea or any one on her behalf refrain from making any comments in the case."

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Bihar government recommended a CBI inquiry into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, a move contested by Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, who insisted the state had no jurisdiction to make such a recommendation. "The state government has sent its recommendation fora CBI inquiry into the case filed by Mr K K Singh, the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput," Kumar tweeted.

स्व० सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता श्री के०के० सिंह द्वारा पटना में स्व० सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत से संबंधित दर्ज कराए गए मामले की सी०बी०आई० से जांच कराने हेतु राज्य सरकार ने अनुशंसा भेज दी है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 4, 2020

Now, SC has asked Maharashtra, Bihar and Sushant Singh Rajput's father to file replies on Rhea's plea seeking transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai. Also, both Mumbai Police and CBI will investigate the case.

Aditya Thackeray, a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet and scion of the powerful Thackeray clan, whose named was being mentioned in hushed tones over his alleged links to Chakraborty, meanwhile, rejected claims of his involvement in the sordid events that allegedly surrounded Rajput's death.Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

As Patna and Mumbai police were locked in a bitter turf war over who had the mandate of law to investigate the sensational death of Rajput, Kumar earlier said his government will recommend handing over the case to the central probe agency after the actor's father gave his consent. Supreme Court order on Wednesday granted no stay on the investigation. Centre through SG Tushar Mehta submitted that as per instructions to him, the notification for the CBI probe in the matter will be released by the end of the day.

K K Singh, Rajput's father, had on July 25 lodged a police complaint against Chakraborty, a budding actor and his son's rumoured girlfriend, of abetting his suicide, keeping him in wrongful confinement and defrauding him of crores of rupees.

Regarding the transfer of money from Sushant's bank account, DGP of Bihar Police told IANS on Monday, "In the past four years, around Rs. 50 crore was credited to the bank account of Sushant Singh Rajput but surprisingly all of it was withdrawn. In one year, Rs 17 crore was credited to his account, out of which Rs 15 crore was withdrawn. Isn't this a crucial point to be investigated? We are not going to sit quiet. We will question them (Mumbai Police) as to why such leads are hushed up."

Expressing his displeasure over what he called non-cooperation of #MumbaiPolice in the #SushantSinghRajput death case, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) claimed that IPS officer #VinayTiwari was put under house arrest in Mumbai on the pretext of quarantine. pic.twitter.com/Gp6VkLoCZT — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 4, 2020

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also defended the state government's decision for the CBI probe in view of the "inaction" of Mumbai police. "What was Mumbai police doing these 50 days. They were not cooperating with our police. When Bihar home secretary phoned his Maharashtra counterpart, he would not answer the call. All channels of communication were blocked. We doubt your (Mumbai police's) intentions," he said.

The state governments of Bihar and Maharashtra had already filed separate caveats in the top court seeking to be heard before any order is passed on Chakraborty's plea to have the case transfer to Mumbai. The father of the late actor has also filed a caveat in the apex court.

(With PTI inputs)

