Abhishek Upmanyu deactivates X account amid backlash over liking Pakistani users' tweets Abhishek Upmanyu is a big name in the world of stand-up. Moreover, this is the first time that people have trolled the comedian for his personal opinion. Know the whole matter here.

New Delhi:

Abhishek Upmanyu is one of those stand-up comedians in India right now who have not been remembered with controversies. However, seems like things were going too well with the 34-year-old. He was not only trolled for one of his replies to a tweet, but after much backlash, Upmanyu has also deleted his X account.

What is the whole matter?

On X, a person named Abhijeet Iyer Mitra posted a tweet about Pakistani women after the Pahalgam terror attack. On this, a Pakistani user replied that 'Zero class. Abuse is not equal to a joke. The whole world sees your country as a center of rapists and it is right too. According to the average Indian, this is 'funny'. You all deserve the kind of racism you are facing in the West.' While this tweet was garnering attention on X, Upmanyu's 'Yes' reply to the tweet angered netizens.

Abhishek agreed to the post, which went viral in no time. After this, fans lashed out at him. Abhishek has not yet given any official statement on the matter, but has deactivated his account.

Social media reactions

Fans seemed disappointed with Upmanyu's reply to the tweet. One user wrote, 'What nonsense, Abhishek Upmanyu! I feel ashamed to think that you were good.' At the same time, another user commented that 'A netizen wrote that 'You people have started hating everyone who does not agree with your views so much that at this time you are actually supporting a Pakistani.' Another X user wrote, 'How the hell can you agree with the tweet dude!'

It is significant to note that after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, the entire country has been raging with frustration and 26 lives were lost and several were injured. Amid all this, Upmanyu's agreeing to such a tweet did add fuel to the fire.

