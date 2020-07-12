Sunday, July 12, 2020
     
  Abhishek Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive after Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive after Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2020 0:06 IST
Abhishek Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested coronavirus positive after father Amitabh Bachchan. Within an hour after Big B confirmed being COVID-19 positive, Abhishek took to Twitter and wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you"

"The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," he wrote in another tweet.

