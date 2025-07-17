Aasif Khan reveals he didn’t suffer a heart attack, know real reason behind Panchayat actor’s hospitalisation Panchayat fame actor Aasif Khan put all the speculations to rest and clarified that he didn't suffer a heart attack. Read further to know the real reason behind his hospitalisation.

New Delhi:

Well-known actor Aasif Khan, who rose to fame for his role in Amazon Prime Video's series 'Panchayat', has been discharged from the hospital after a recent health scare. Earlier, some reports said he had suffered a heart attack. Addressing rumours, Aasif revealed that he did not suffer a heart attack, and there were symptoms which felt like a heart attack. Read on to find out the real reason.

What is the real reason behind Aasif Khan's hospitalisation?

In an interview with TOI, the Panchayat actor said, "First of all, I want to clarify—it was not a heart attack. It was gastroesophageal reflux disease. The symptoms felt like a heart attack, but I’m totally fit." He also informed that this happened after he drove all day from his hometown in Rajasthan to Mumbai. Later that night, he experienced chest pain, fainted in the bathroom, and was rushed to a hospital.

Aasif Khan's shared health update via Instagram story

For those who don't know, the actor on Tuesday shared an emotional note on his official Instagram handle along with a picture, which seems to be from the hospital. In the Instagram stories, he wrote, "Realising after watching this for past 36 hours Life is short, dont take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment, be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Aasif Khan's Instagram story

In another story, he wrote, "Over the past few hours, I've been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love, concern and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I'll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts."

