Aap Ki Adalat: Yash addresses Allu Aravind's 'Who was Yash before KGF?' remark

New Delhi:

Kannada actor Yash has addressed an old remark by producer Allu Aravind questioning who he was before KGF. The comment, which dates back to 2023, was brought up by journalist Rajat Sharma during Yash's appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, which aired on August 15. Yash responded to the observation while discussing how the success of a film can change an actor's career and the way audiences perceive them.

Aravind had said, "Who was Yash before KGF? A producer makes a film and an actor gains an advantage by starring in it." The producer had been speaking about Yash's rise following the success of the KGF franchise. Rather than directly dismissing the point, Yash acknowledged the role a successful film can play in an actor's career before explaining why he believes the contribution of the wider filmmaking team should also be recognised.

Yash says cinema does not just belong to a producer

Responding to the remark, Yash said, "It is true. But I also believe that cinema doesn't just belong to a producer." He went on to point out that filmmaking involves several people whose work contributes to the final product, even though the lead actor often receives the largest share of public attention.

Yash added, "So many people work in cinema, but only the actor gets credit. Be it a character artist or a writer, everyone works hard in cinema, but if an actor is not able to carry it, the film will not work."

Yash says audience is never wrong

The actor also spoke about why audiences often shower actors with more attention and affection than other members of a film's team. He said, "I feel audience is right, sometimes I wonder why does actor win all the love. Then I realised despite the pressure (from work), an actor is able to connect and emote through a film, then that does the trick. And I truly believe that audience is never wrong. They respect everyone and are aware as to who deserves to earn more respect."

What did Allu Aravind say about Yash?

Allu Aravind's original comments were made in 2023, before Yash's KGF success had become an established part of the actor's pan-India identity. Aravind questioned Yash's recognition before KGF and highlighted the importance of the film and its production in changing the actor's career trajectory.

KGF: Chapter 1, directed by Prashanth Neel, was released in 2018 and became a major turning point in Yash's career. Its success was followed by KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022, further establishing the actor as a pan-India star.

Yash had already built a career in Kannada cinema before KGF, with films including Googly, Raja Huli and Gajakesari. However, the KGF franchise significantly expanded his reach beyond the Kannada-speaking market.

Yash prepares for Toxic

The conversation comes as Yash prepares for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

Toxic is Yash's next major release after the KGF franchise and has been a major focus of his recent promotional interviews. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026.

Watch the full interview here:

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