Aap Ki Adalat: Akshay Kumar admits removing Amitabh's watch, offering garlic to Sara Ali Khan as 'prasad'

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat with India TV’s Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma, where he opened up about some of his most notorious pranks and incidents from his personal and professional life. During the candid conversation, Akshay shared amusing anecdotes, including stealing Amitabh Bachchan's watch and offering garlic to Sara Ali Khan as 'prasad'.

Stealing Amitabh Bachchan's watch: Akshay's hilarious confession

One of the most intriguing moments of the interview came when Rajat Sharma brought up a story shared by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. According to Bachchan, Akshay is known to “steal” watches when shaking hands with people. Laughing off the statement, Akshay admitted, "Yes, I did remove Amitabh Sahab’s watch once. I know how to steal watches without them knowing. I learned this trick. If I touch your pulse, I can steal your watch, but I always return it."

When asked if he ever tried to steal his wife, Twinkle Khanna's watch, Akshay joked, "If I try to do that, she will take my life!" His playful remark was met with laughter from Rajat Sharma, reflecting Akshay’s light-hearted nature.

Offering garlic as 'Prasad' to Sara Ali Khan: A fun prank

In another moment, Rajat Sharma recalled an incident where Akshay reportedly offered Sara Ali Khan garlic as 'prasad'. Akshay explained with a chuckle, "Yes, it must have happened. Pranks are meant to be fun, not harmful. Garlic is good for health, so it was a healthy prank. And besides, she had to do a scene with me afterwards, so if the garlic smell came from her, it would have been my problem!"

Akshay's views on Jolly LLB 3

The conversation also touched upon Akshay’s latest film, Jolly LLB 3, where he plays a witty lawyer. When questioned about the humorous portrayal of judges and lawyers, Akshay clarified, "I respect the judiciary highly, but what’s shown in the film is based on certain occurrences in lower courts. It’s just a film.” Addressing objections from some lawyers, he added, “I appeal to them not to take this too seriously; it's all in good fun."

Upcoming Projects: Akshay's busy schedule

Akshay Kumar, known for his versatility and work ethic, also spoke about his upcoming projects, including Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan and Bhooth Bangla. With several projects in the pipeline, Akshay’s fans can expect more entertainment from the star in the near future.