Aap Ki Adalat: What did Smriti Irani say about Big B, Vinod Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha? On Aap Ki Adalat, renowned television actress and former Union Minister Smriti Irani expressed her views on Bollywood actors, including Big B, Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha, who came into politics.

New Delhi:

Well-known television actress and former Union Minister Smriti Irani recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat. During the show, she shared her candid views on Bollywood stars who transitioned into politics, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Smriti Irani says, "I joined Rashtraneeti, not Raajneeti"

When Rajat Sharma reminded Irani that megastar Amitabh Bachchan had quit politics in disgust, describing it as a "cesspool," and Rajesh Khanna also quit politics in disappointment, Smriti Irani replied, "I did not join Raajneeti; I joined Rashtraneeti. When you join politics (Rajneeti), you come in search of something. When you join Rashtraneeti, you search for greater achievements for Rashtra (nation). This is the big difference between those who work for their own interest and those who come with a deep sense of service for others."

She added, "Very few people get such a 'sabhagya' (fortune). I believe if one gets such a 'Mauka,' then one should sacrifice everything (Sarvaswa Nyouchhaavar). My biggest achievement in life was that I joined BJP as Smriti Irani, and now I have become Didi (Didi ban gayi)."

Smriti Irani on working with Vinod Khanna

Reflecting on her time working with late actor and politician Vinod Khanna, Irani called him a disciplined, no-nonsense figure. Irani said, "He was quite an astute and experienced actor, and his inclination towards politics was also "kaabile-taareef" (praiseworthy). He was a disciplined and no-nonsense person. To work with him and to survive his 'no-nonsense attitude' was itself a medal for others. Like Vinod Khanna Ji, Hema Ji contributed too. Shatru Sir (Shatrughan Sinha) is now on the other side (in Trinamool), but he was the person who gave me my first award. I also sat as a judge in a contest to decide about the person who is today the Chief Minister of Punjab (Bhagwant Mann)."

When asked about Shatrughan Sinha, who is known to be a man with a great sense of humour, Irani diplomatically responded, “It will be better if I comment less about him,” but admitted he was among the stalwarts of his time.

Smriti Irani remembers Sunil Dutt as a peace ambassador

She also remembered legendary actor Sunil Dutt, who was also a politician. Smriti Irani called him a peace ambassador despite the fact that he was in Congress. "I come from a generation where "Agar talwaar khinch jaaye, toh jab tak khoon nahin lagta, myaan me jaati nahi hai (when swords are drawn, my sword does not go back to the sheath unless it tastes blood), she further added.