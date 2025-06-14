Aap Ki Adalat: What did Aamir Khan say about his 'quarrel' with Kiran Rao and Juhi Chawla? Know here Aamir Khan in Aap Ki Adalat: Renowned Bollywood actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan opened up about his feud with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and his co-star Juhi Chawla and answered several questions on the show.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently appeared on one of India’s most popular television shows, Aap Ki Adalat. Known as 'Mr. Perfectionist,' Aamir Khan has earned immense acclaim for his performances in iconic films like Dangal, PK, Taare Zameen Par, and Lagaan. Besides acting, he is also a filmmaker and runs his own production house, Aamir Khan Productions.

During the show, Aamir engaged in an insightful conversation with the India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma, where he addressed a wide range of personal and professional questions.

Aamir Khan opens up about his silence with ex-wife Kiran Rao

When asked about the period during which he ignored his ex-wife Kiran Rao and didn’t speak to her for several days, Aamir revealed,

"Actually, I quarrel less. It’s not in my nature to quarrel. But when someone hurts me deeply or breaks my heart, I go into a silent mode. Like steel doors falling all around me, I stop speaking—I don’t listen or reply. I completely isolate myself. When the pain becomes too much, I cannot accept anyone talking to me, so I cut myself off from that person. I know this is not good. Humans make mistakes, and forgiveness is the greatest virtue."

For context, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple announced their separation in 2021. They share a son named Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir’s 7-year silence with Juhi Chawla

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla were one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairs during the late 1980s and 1990s. Their chemistry in romantic comedies was a hit with audiences, starring together in box office successes such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, and Ishq.

However, off-screen, the two experienced a personal rift that lasted almost seven years. The disagreement began during the filming of Ishq (1997), which also featured Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Dalip Tahil, and Johny Lever.

When questioned about this estrangement, Aamir candidly admitted,

"I did not speak to Juhi Chawla for seven years. It was childishness and ego—thinking I am right and the other is wrong. It’s also wrong not to forgive. I admit it was my mistake, and I even began therapy. Being strongly judgmental and unforgiving isn’t good. I started learning this slowly."

Upcoming project

The 60-year-old superstar is set to star in the family drama Sitaare Zameen Par, alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Brijendra Kala. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 20, 2025.

Aamir Khan’s appearance on Aap Ki Adalat offered fans a rare glimpse into his personal reflections, growth, and the importance he places on forgiveness and family.