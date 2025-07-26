Aap Ki Adalat: Rishi Kapoor advised me to leave acting and become a minister, says Smriti Irani In the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat, actress and former Union Minister Smriti Irani opened up about how renowned late actor Rishi Kapoor suggested her to leave acting and become a minister.

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani made several revelations about her acting and political careers in Rajat Sharma's show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Asked by Rajat Sharma what happened when she got a call from Delhi when she was on the sets in Shimla doing a movie with Rishi Kapoor, Smriti Irani revealed, "I was in Shimla with Rishi Kapoor Saheb doing a movie in 2014. When I got a call in the morning asking me to come to Delhi immediately and take an oath as minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening, that was the last time I faced a movie camera with the late Rishi Kapoor Ji."

Rajat Sharma: Did Rishi Kapoor advise you on anything?

Smriti Irani: "He said, Palakein Bhi Mat Jhapkao (don't even flutter your eyelid), Samay Mat Bitao (don't waste time). The entire crew was happy, and the crew members told me, pack up your bags and rush to Delhi. Kyunki Rashtra Seva Se Badi Seva Aur Aisa Bada Saubhagya Aur Kuch Nahin Hai (nothing is bigger than service to the nation, and there can be no fortune bigger than this)."

"I don't chase Mauka (opportunity), Maukas chase me", says Smriti Irani

Rajat Sharma: Do you think you may get the same 'Mauka' (opportunity), get a phone call again, and you will be seen taking an oath in Delhi back from your sets?

Smriti Irani: "Mauka Ko Main Nahin Talaashti (I don't chase opportunities). Maukey Mujhe Talaashte Hain (Opportunities chase me). Kaun Sa Mauka Mujhe Kab Talaash Lega, Yeh Main Nahin Jaanti (I don't know which opportunity will catch up with me). But let me tell you and make this promise here in Aap Ki Adalat, if the Mauka (opportunity) comes knocking, I will not feel ashamed or embarrassed (Naa Bezaar Hongey, Naa Sharmsaar Hongey). I will never go below the benchmarks for the talents (Pratibha) that I am known for in both politics and media."

On Big B, Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, and Shatrughan Sinha

When Rajat Sharma reminded Irani that megastar Amitabh Bachchan had quit politics in disgust, describing it as a "cesspool," and Rajesh Khanna also quit politics in disappointment, Smriti Irani replied, "I did not join Raajneeti; I joined Rashtraneeti. When you join politics (Rajneeti), you come in search of something. When you join Rashtraneeti, you search for greater achievements for Rashtra (nation). This is the big difference between those who work for their own interest and those who come with a deep sense of service for others. Very few people get such a 'sabhagya' (fortune). I believe if one gets such a 'Mauka,' then one should sacrifice everything (Sarvaswa Nyouchhaavar). My biggest achievement in life was that I joined BJP as Smriti Irani, and now I have become Didi (Didi ban gayi)."

Rajat Sharma: What was your experience while working with Vinod Khanna?

Smriti Irani: He was quite an astute and experienced actor, and his inclination towards politics was also "kaabile-taareef" (praiseworthy). He was a disciplined and no-nonsense person. To work with him and to survive his 'no-nonsense attitude' was itself a medal for others. Like Vinod Khanna Ji, Hema Ji contributed too. Shatru Sir (Shatrughan Sinha) is now on the other side (in Trinamool), but he was the person who gave me my first award. I also sat as a judge in a contest to decide about the person who is today the Chief Minister of Punjab (Bhagwant Mann).

Rajat Sharma: Shatru Ji had a great sense of humour?

Smriti Irani: It will be better if I comment less about him. But yes, he and others were stalwarts. I also worked with (Sunil) Dutt Saheb. Though he was in Congress, but he made his own contribution. His personality was such that when swords were drawn out, he worked as an ambassador of peace. But I come from a generation where "Agar talwaar khinch jaaye, toh jab tak khoon nahin lagta, myaan me jaati nahi hai (when swords are drawn, my sword does not go back to the sheath unless it tastes blood)."

Kyunki Smriti Kabhi Patli Thi

When Rajat Sharma showed Smriti Irani some of her old photographs of modelling and said the photos looked stunning, Smriti Irani replied, "Not stunning, but…"

Rajat Sharma: Let me show these to my audience.

Smriti Irani: "Kyunki Smriti Bhi Kabhi Patli Thi. These are photographs of the Miss India contest. Watching me today, you won't believe I was a Miss India finalist."