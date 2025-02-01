Aap Ki Adalat: Mamta Kulkarni reveals how Salman, Shah Rukh played pranks on her during Karan Arjun's shooting

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mamta Kulkarni in Aap Ki Adalat

Mamta Kulkarni in Aap Ki Adalat: Former Bollywood star and now Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni is the latest personality to feature on Indian television's most popular show, Aap Ki Adalat. On the show, she faced several questions asked by India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. In the episode, the former actress also talked about the time when she was shooting to cult classic film, Karan Arjun with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Mamta Kulkarni also shared several interesting anecdotes about her Karan Arjun's co-stars. Check out what she said.

Revealing an anecdote about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan during the shooting for a dance sequence in Karan Arjun, she said, ''Originally, the two were supposed to dance with me, but on the preceding night, Masterji (dance master) told me that only I have to dance. In front of three cameras, I completed my dance in a single take, and then I saw both SRK and Salman sitting behind the bushes laughing. In the next shot, both of them were made to walk on their knees, and there were 25 retakes in front of a crowd of 5,000 people.''

Mamta Kulkarni reveals who was more prankish between SRK and Salman

When India TV's Chairman Rajat Sharma asked whom he considered more prankish, SRK or Salman, the former film star replied, "Zyada Sharaarati Salman Tha".

On being asked why despite being a top star, she was made to do an item number in the film 'Ghatak', Mamta Kulkarni replied, "The director Raj Kumar Santoshi requested me to do it. The movie was lying canned for seven years because of its heroine Meenakshi Seshadri. I went through my dance number as if I was doing a stage show, in which I was good at."

Watch the full episode here: