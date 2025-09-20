Aap Ki Adalat: Akshay Kumar says heroines love working with him, names his favourite actress Renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently revealed the name of his favourite heroine when he appeared on India TV’s popular show Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma.

Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar, aka Akshay Kumar, recently appeared on India TV’s popular show Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma. In his acting career so far, he has delivered several box office hits and worked in different genres. He has shared screen space with most of the leading heroines in Bollywood. During the candid conversation, Akshay revealed the name of his favourite heroine.

On a question about who he considered his favourite heroine, Akshay Kumar replied, "I've actually worked with almost all heroines, but my favourite heroine is Katrina."

Rajat Sharma: I heard most of the heroines do not want to work with you because they'd have to wake up early at 5?

Akshay Kumar: You have heard the wrong thing. It is completely reversed. Ask any heroine; they are so happy to work with me. When I did the movie Good Newwz, Kareena told her husband Saif, 'Yaar, yeh mazaa aata hai. The first shot is taken at 8 in the morning, and by 11.30 or 12.30, the pack-up takes place. I return home, and I can be with my children. What can be better than this? Now, what are the benefits? The early morning traffic is thin, you reach your shoots early, and by afternoon at 2, when there is a pack-up, you have thin traffic. So, you get the whole day free; you can be with your family and friends and do whatever you want.

Rajat Sharma: If heroines want to work with you, why do you have new heroines in almost every film?

Akshay Kumar: You look this way. I always take new directors. I am very proud; why not? Because I find them so greedy for work. I take new directors. I am very proud that I have worked with 26 new directors; I have got in this industry. Why should I continue working with the old directors? Why not give the new ones a chance? Isn't it fair?

Rajat Sharma: Some say that during outstation shoots, you wake up and knock on everybody's doors at 5 in the morning?

Akshay Kumar: Nahin, nahin, main aisa kyun karoonga? Main koi production manager thodi hoon ki darwaaze khatkhatounga, chalo ready ho jao.

Rajat Sharma: Gulshan Grover once said in his interview that you wake up people early in the morning.

Akshay Kumar: Gulshan might have told somebody to wake him early. He must have thought this was a habit of mine to wake up everybody early. Ye galat baat hai.