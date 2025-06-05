Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Teaser out now: Love is blind and so is Vikrant Massey's character | Watch The teaser of Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's film 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' has been released. The film will be out in cinemas next month.

New Delhi:

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is going to be released in this rainy season, which is bringing a lovely love story. Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in the film. After the first poster, now the makers have released their teaser, which is full of love, emotion and beautiful moments. The film that will mark Shanaya Kapoor's debut film, is directed by Santosh Singh.

What is in the teaser?

The teaser shows how two people suddenly meet and their story begins. Without talking much, love deepens through gestures and music, but later, the distance is also seen. Some scenes of dance and travel in the teaser make this relationship more special. The story is not told completely, but it is clear that there is love between the two and some decisions can separate them. Vikrant is seen in a passionate role and Shanaya makes an impact in her first film's teaser.

Watch the teaser here:

More deets about the film

Vishal Mishra's music and beautiful locations in the teaser make this love story even more special. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films. It is produced by Manasi Bagla and Varun Bagla, directed by Santosh Singh and the story is also written by Manasi Bagla. The film will be released in theatres on July 11, 2025.

On the work front

Shanaya Kapoor's debut film is now coming soon. Along with this, she is also a part of Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming film 'Tu Ya Main', in which Adarsh ​​​​Gaurav will be seen with her. The announcement teaser of this film was released recently and it has received a positive response from the audience. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey is constantly expanding his career with new projects. Apart from 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', he will be seen playing the role of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar in a biopic titled White. Apart from this, he is also working on Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming web series and it is reported that he is also in talks for Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3', in which Ranveer Singh is in the lead role.

