Aamir Khan triggers language controversy with 'Yeh Maharashtra hai bhai' remark | Watch video

Aamir Khan recently got caught performing his citizen duty when he was seen voting for the Maharashtra civic elections in Mumbai on Thursday. But at the same time, controversy began brewing on Twitter regarding the language controversy when he was asked to give his message again in Hindi. Aamir Khan responded to it with his shocked reaction and said, 'Yeh Maharashtra hai, bhai.'

After casting his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Aamir soon found himself caught up with the terminology issue of Marathi versus Hindi languages.

Aamir Khan reignites language row

The actor addressed the photographers lined outside the polling booth after he cast his vote. During their interaction, Aamir exhorted the people of Mumbai to come out to cast their ballots for the civic elections, apart from praising the smooth voting facility provided. As he spoke in Marathi, some journalists asked him to give his message in Hindi.

'Hindi mein? yeh Maharashtra hai, bhai (In Hindi? This is Maharashtra),' Aamir said.

Aamir Khan's video goes viral

As soon as the media informed him that his message will also be telecast in Delhi, he continued, 'Oh, Delhi will also receive this message. Very good arrangements have been made. I would appeal to everyone: Come and give your valuable vote.'

The clip of Aamir is trending on social media platforms. A such social media user posted, 'Aamir Khan was asked ‘Speak Hindi’ while speaking in Marathi. This frame reminds me of our own contradictions about languages in India.' 'Some people don’t even get his sarcasm,' wrote another user. 'He is talking in sarcastic way,' read another comment. 'sarcasm nex level,' posted another user.

Hindi vs Marathi debate

The Hindi vs Marathi debate made appearances last year in relation to the Maharashtra state government’s decision to make Hindi the third language in primary schools in the state. The decision had attracted immense flak from both the opposition and language activists in the state. However, the BJP-led Maharashtra government rolled back the decision to make Hindi the third language in schools in the state despite the uproar against the move.

Aamir Khan's next film

At present, Aamir is eagerly waiting for the feedback on his new venture, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. It is directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shashtri. It features Vir Das, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and rapper-turned-actor Srushti Tawade. It also has cameo appearances from Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. It hit the screens today, on January 16.

