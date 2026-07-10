Aamir Khan to produce new film Silkyara 41, Kabir Khan to direct film on tunnel rescue

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan Productions has announced its next feature film, Silkyara 41, in collaboration with Australia's Mind Blowing Films and Kabir Khan Films. Inspired by the real-life Silkyara Tunnel rescue in Uttarakhand, the film will bring to the screen one of India's most remarkable rescue missions.

What is the story of Silkyara 41?

The story will follow the operation that saved 41 workers trapped inside the tunnel and highlight the role of internationally renowned tunnelling expert Arnold Dix, whose expertise proved crucial during the mission. Directed by Kabir Khan and written by Australian screenwriter Andrew Anastasios, Silkyara 41 marks a major Indo-Australian collaboration. The project brings together filmmakers and production teams from both countries to tell a story rooted in courage, teamwork and resilience.

Aamir Khan, Kabir Khan talk about Silkyara 41

Announcing the film, Aamir Khan said, "It gives us great pleasure to announce this landmark collaboration between Mind Blowing Films and Aamir Khan Productions. The story of the Silkyara Tunnel rescue moved me deeply. It is a story of courage, resilience, ingenuity and humanity in the face of impossible odds. We are especially proud to announce it on this historic day, as India and Australia open a new chapter in their bilateral relationship. It feels fitting that today we announce this wonderful film to be created by our two countries and is based on a story that celebrates international cooperation and the triumph of the human spirit."

Director Kabir Khan shared why the story immediately connected with him. "The story of the Silkyara Tunnel rescue is one of the most extraordinary human dramas to emerge in recent times. At its heart, it is a story of courage, resilience and the collective determination to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. What drew me most to the project was its deeply human dimension - the lives that hung in the balance, the families waiting anxiously, and the remarkable individuals who came together to make the rescue possible. I am honoured to bring this inspiring true story to the screen."

Arnold Dix, who played a key role in the rescue operation, said the mission was the result of teamwork rather than individual effort. "The Silkyara rescue was never about one person. It was about people from different disciplines, cultures and backgrounds coming together with a single purpose - to bring 41 workers home safely. I am honoured that this extraordinary story will be brought to audiences around the world and hope it serves as a reminder of what humanity can achieve when we work together."

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Founder and CEO of Mind Blowing Films, also expressed her excitement about the project. "From the moment I learned about the Silkyara rescue, I knew this story belonged on the big screen. It is a story of hope, perseverance and collective determination. To partner with Aamir Khan Productions on this project is truly special. We are proud to create what we believe will be a landmark Indo-Australian cinematic collaboration and a celebration of the deepening friendship between our two nations."

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan welcomed the collaboration and said, "I'm really proud, as Premier of Victoria, of the strong relationship we have between Victoria and India, and of further developing that through the creative industries, through co-production partnerships like Silkyara 41. This not only strengthens that relationship, but it also tells our shared story to the world, a story that's founded on family, hard work, connection to community, hope, and a love of the film industry. We've got so much in common, and that's what I'm looking forward to seeing as a result of this production."

Australian Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for the Arts Tony Burke added, "There is no greater story of Australian and Indian collaboration than Silkyara 41, and I'm so glad that it's going to be told on the big screen."

Details about the cast, additional production partners and Silkyara 41's release schedule will be announced at a later date.

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