Aamir Khan to host grand party for his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday | Deets inside

Legendary actor Aamir Khan is all geared up to host a grand party for his mother Zeenat Hussain on her 90th birthday. As per a report by news agency ANI, the grand celebrations will see over 200 family members and friends flown in from various cities to celebrate her special day. The party will be held on June 13 at Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai. As per a source close to the actor, "Aamir Khan will fly in 200 plus family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities."

Aamir, who shares a special bond with his mother, often seeks her approval on scripts and films he does. Aamir also kept his promise to his mother by taking her to Mecca for the holy Haj pilgrimage.

Aamir Khan on work front

On the film front, as a producer, Aamir's next film is 'Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Chayal were released on the same day. Then, in 1996, it was Raja Hindustani vs Ghatak followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when Lagaan was released on the same day as Gadar.

