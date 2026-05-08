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Aamir Khan sings 'Aati Kya Khandala' with Kapil Sharma at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening, video goes viral

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Aamir Khan sang 'Aati Kya Khandala' at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening with Kapil Sharma. Videos from the musical night are now going viral on social media.

Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma sing 'Aati Kya Khandala' at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening.
Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma sing 'Aati Kya Khandala' at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening. Image Source : Screengrab taken from IG/@facc2911
New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently attended the special screening of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's family comedy drama Daadi Ki Shaadi and added a fun musical touch to the evening. The actor won hearts after singing his iconic song 'Aati Kya Khandala' from Ghulam during the event.

Several videos from the screening are now going viral on social media, showing Aamir enjoying the moment with Kapil Sharma. The two were seen singing and dancing together to the popular track, while actress Sadia Khateeb also joined them.

Aamir Khan sings 'Aati Kya Khandala' with Kapil Sharma at special screening event 

In other clips from the evening, Kapil Sharma was seen singing classics like "Roop Tera Mastana" and "Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo," as the cast and team of Daadi Ki Shaadi cheered for him.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: 'Left with a warm smile on my face': Alia Bhatt reviews mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor's Daadi Ki Shaadi

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Aamir Khan Kapil Sharma
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