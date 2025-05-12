Aamir Khan shares post after PM Modi's speech on Operation Sindoor, praises bravery of armed forces Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the first time after Operation Sindoor. After this, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan thanked PM Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor on social media. The official page of his production house, named Aamir Khan Productions, shared a note on social media networking platform Instagram.

For the unversed, the Indian Armed Forces launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7 and destroyed nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack that took place on April 22, 2025, claiming the lives of 26 innocent people. From general people to Bollywood celebrities, everyone showed their support on social media.

Aamir Khan thanks PM Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces

The Instagram post is a note that reads, "Saluting the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces for their courage, bravery and unwavering commitment to the security of our nation. Thank you to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his leadership and resolve. Jai Hind," and an emoji of folded hands, as a caption.

Earlier in an interview, Taare Zameen Par actor condemned the horrific Pahalgam terror attack and said, "We need justice and assurance that it won’t happen again, we believe in our government, they’ll take action on whoever has done this and bring them to justice."

Talking about Aamir Khan's work front, he was last seen in the comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the sports-drama film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', co-starring Tiger Shroff, Darsheel Safary, Rahul Kohli and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The film is set to be released in theatres on June 20, 2025.

