Aamir Khan reacts to 'love jihad' allegations: 'Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion'

Highlights Aamir Khan dismissed 'love jihad' claims, claimed no partner converted their religion

'Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted,' the actor said in an interview

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt on July 5

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan has broken the silence on claims labelling him the "brand ambassador of love jihad", especially after his wedding to Gauri Spratt. He has said that the allegations have no basis and pointed to his family's long history of interfaith marriages. The actor said religious conversion didn't take place in his marriages.

Aamir Khan breaks silence on 'love jihad' claims

Speaking to Rediff, Aamir said his family has always believed in accepting people beyond religious boundaries. He explained that several members of his family are in interfaith marriages, and all of them chose civil marriages without asking their partners to change their faith.

Addressing the controversy, Aamir said, "The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian."

He further clarified that religion was never a condition in any of his marriages. "Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes."

Aamir married Gauri Spratt at his Mumbai residence on July 5. Before that, he was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. He later tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The two announced their separation in 2021. The actor shares a cordial relationship with both of his ex-wives.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married on July 5

A video from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding celebrations has surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's first dance as husband and wife. In the clip, Aamir is seen holding Gauri close as the two dance together, while their family members and close friends watch and cheer for them.

One of the highlights of the video is Gauri's wedding vow, where she says, "I, Gauri Spratt, take Aamir Khan, my protector, my shelter, as my lawful husband."

The video was shared online by a cricketer, who congratulated the newlyweds with a heartfelt note. The caption read, "Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again!"

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's children curated the menu at the wedding, India TV had exclusively learnt.

Also read: Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt make first appearance as husband and wife; her wedding ring steals attention