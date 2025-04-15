Aamir Khan pens powerful piece on WAVES Bazaar, India's new creative marketplace Creative work in India may get a new direction. This is going to prove to be a game-changer in the entertainment industry. Actor-producer Aamir Khan talked candidly on the matter.

New Delhi:

India is a major player in the entertainment and media industry that is growing rapidly and flourishing in a constantly evolving landscape. We are seeing a boom in content creation on diverse platforms driven by digital streaming services, regional language productions and the rise of tech-savvy audiences who demand new engaging and inclusive narratives. It is important to understand how immense the potential is for India in this sector, not only as a source of entertainment but as a powerful medium for cultural expression, economic growth and global influence. The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, known as WAVES, being organized by the Government of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra from 1 to 4 May 2025, will be a testimony to India's growing stature and the WAVES market is a key component of this event. As someone who has spent decades in the industry, I believe that storytelling has the power to unite, inspire and transform. With WAVES and WAVES Bazaar, we are taking a bold step towards creating a more collaborative and inclusive future for the global entertainment community.

Actor-producer Aamir Khan has written about this in his article, 'Waves Bazaar strives to be a revolutionary online marketplace designed to connect professionals, businesses and creators in the global entertainment ecosystem. With its mission to promote seamless collaboration, Waves Bazaar strives to serve as the ultimate business hub for the media and entertainment industry, helping professionals expand their reach, discover new opportunities and engage in high-value partnerships. Officially launched on 27 January 2025 by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Railways and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Waves Bazaar is a key instrument in realising the Prime Minister's vision of transforming Waves Summit into a premier event in the media and entertainment sector, akin to the Davos Summit for the finance and economy sector.'

The actor further writes, 'Since the launch I believe 5500 buyers, over 2000 sellers and around 1000 projects from various sectors of the M&E sector have been registered on the portal. In the long term, the portal is expected to grow into a comprehensive content marketplace and networking hub for the M&E industry, featuring AI-powered profiling and matchmaking tools. It will host online pitching sessions, virtual B2B meetings, webinars and more. WAVES Bazaar is a unique e-marketplace that brings together stakeholders across the media and entertainment spectrum - including film, television, animation, gaming, advertising, extended reality (XR), music, sound design, radio and more. The platform will act as a bridge between buyers and sellers, ensuring that industry professionals can easily showcase their expertise, connect with potential clients and forge meaningful collaborations.'

Aamir Khan further writes in his article, 'Whether you are a filmmaker looking for a production partner, an advertiser looking for the right platform, a game developer looking for investors, or an artist looking to showcase their work to a global audience, Waves Bazaar hopes to provide industry professionals with a dynamic space to network, collaborate and grow their business. Waves Bazaar is an integrated B2B marketplace that is revolutionizing the way the global entertainment industry connects, collaborates and grows. Bringing together professionals from film, television, music, gaming, animation, advertising and immersive technology such as XR, the platform provides a comprehensive space for listing, discovery and transactions across diverse creative sectors. Whether you are a producer seeking distribution, a game developer introducing a new IP or a sound designer looking for licensing opportunities, Waves Bazaar streamlines the entire process with category-specific listings, secure viewing rooms and curated networking features.'

Speaking in this regard, the actor further said, 'Designed for seamless business connections, Waves Bazaar enables both sellers and buyers to find the right partners and opportunities without geographical boundaries. Sellers can showcase their services and content to a global audience of investors, distributors and collaborators. Also, buyers get access to high-quality, cutting-edge projects, while investors discover co-production deals and scalable ventures. The platform also integrates exclusive access to industry events, viewing rooms, investor meet-ups and live screenings. This ensures that meaningful deals happen beyond virtual conversations.'

The actor concluded by writing, 'The highlight of Waves Bazaar will be its physical presence at the Waves Summit scheduled to be held on May 1-4 at Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. Select participants from the digital marketplace will have the opportunity to personally interact, network and strike deals with top-level stakeholders. From curated screenings to live discussions and collaboration forums, the summit combines the digital and the physical to shape the future of entertainment networking. With its innovative approach, Waves Bazaar is not just a platform - it is a movement towards a smarter, more connected and globally inclusive entertainment industry. As artists, we constantly seek out spaces that challenge us, inspire us and motivate us to think beyond the conventional. WAVES strives to be such a space. I believe we are witnessing India's Lagaan moment in the media and entertainment world - a moment of unity, courage and vision that will resonate beyond our borders. Together, let us imagine, share, and create a future where every voice has a chance to be heard.

