Aamir Khan makes shocking comments on his ambitious project Mahabharat, says nothing to do after that During the promotions of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan made a shocking comment on his dream project, Mahabharat.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, in his 37-year career, has given many big hit films. Apart from this, he has played some such characters which are still in the minds of the people. these days, he is in the headlines for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. During the promotions of his Aamir Khan opened up about his dream project, Mahabharata. Regarding his role in this film, he has hinted that he would like to play the character of Lord Shri Krishna. However, his 'nothing to do after that' statement has not gone well with netizens.

Aamir would like to play the role of Lord Krishna

Regarding his character in Mahabharata, the actor had said, 'I am very impressed by the character of Shri Krishna. Personally, I like this character very much and it is my dream to make Mahabharata, but it is really very difficult.'

Maybe the last film: Aamir Khan

Aamir said that he will definitely work on the Mahabharata project. He has also indicated that this could be his last film. 'Mahabharata has everything, emotions, depth and grandeur. Whatever is there in the world, it will be found in this story. Perhaps after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do. Its story is so special that it will be difficult to do anything else after this.' the superstar said in the podcast.

Mahabharata is Aamir Khan's ambitious project

Regarding the Mahabharata project, he said that this is his biggest dream. It has taken years to prepare its script. At present, it has not been decided whether he will act in this film or not. However, he is trying to choose the right actors to play the characters for this film. The superstar also said that this film will be made in several parts, for which several directors will also work.

Also Read: Adnan Sami opens up on disrespect of artists in Pakistan on Aap Ki Adalat