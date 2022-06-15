Aamir Khan's Lagaan soon to be adapted as Broadway show in UK? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aamir Khan's Lagaan to be adapted as Broadway show

Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan: Once Upon A Time has been one of the most iconic films in India's history. Not only in the country but the film earned applause internationally as well. It has always been a film fans have loved to watch again and again. On June 15th, the film completed 21 years of 8its release. From being the third Indian film to be nominated for Oscars to being nominated for Academy awards, Lagaan has always made it to the headlines. Now, the latest rumour has it that it is soon to be adapted as a Broadway show in the UK.

Adding more to Lagaan's legacy, as per an industry source, "Several leading producers from the UK have requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theater".

'The West End Theater' is the equivalent to The Broadway show which is one of the biggest and most popular theatres worldwide. The source further added "Aamir Khan’s team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast".

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see a movie based on India’s victory over the Britishers in Broadway theatres of the UK. Lagaan is a tale set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.