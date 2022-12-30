Aamir Khan joins Jr NTR in KGF director Prashanth Neel's next? Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RVCJMOVIES Aamir Khan has taken a break from acting after Laal Singh Chaddha

Prashanth Neel, director of KGF Chapter 1 and 2, plans to rope in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for his movie with Junior NTR, sources close to him stated. Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR have already announced their project. The team is considering Aamir Khan for the role opposite to Jr NTR. The project is likely to be rolled out in the next year. The makers have not made an official announcement in this regard but if this is indeed true, fans will be in for a massive treat at the movies.

Will Aamir Khan return from his acting break?

After the release of Laal Singh Chaddha earlier this year, Aamir Khan announced that he will take a break from acting to spend time with his family. He was seen in a cameo role in Kajol starter Salaam Venky. During a screening of Salaam Venky, Aamir confirmed his 'acting hiatus' but did not confirm when he will be back. Now, the news of him teaming up with Jr NTR and blockbuster director Prashanth Neel is coming forth. Will Aamir really join Neel's movie? Only time will tell.

About Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's movie

After the mega success of the KGF franchise, Kannada film director Prashanth Neel has roped in Telugu star Jr NTR for his untitled next. This will be RRR star's 31st film. In true Neel style, Jr NTR will be presented in a rugged avatar in the movie. It is expected to be an entertainer of the highest order.

Prashanth Neel working on Salaar with Prabhas

Presently, Prashanth Neel is busy with Salaar, starring Prabhas of Baahubali fame. Sources say that he is now engaged in the post-production work of the movie. After the completion of the project, Prashanth Neel and Junior NTR are announcing their joint venture. Sources close to Neel confirmed the news and stated that the movie is going to be a major pan-India release. Salaar will release on September 30, 2023.

