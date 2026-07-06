Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt make first appearance as husband and wife; her wedding ring steals attention

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt made their first appearance as husband and wife, a day after their intimate wedding at the former's Juhu house on July 5. While the duo have officially not made a media appearance after their wedding, paps have finally managed to capture a glimpse of the duo together.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt make first appearance after wedding

Aamir and Gauri were clicked for the first time as husband and wife. The duo were clicked below the building of the Lagaan actor, where they were seen seeing off their guests after the wedding. While Aamir wore a printed kurta, Gauri was seen in a casual T-shirt with joggers. What we could also notice faintly was a big rock shining on Gauri's ring finger. Take a look:

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's first dance as husband and wife

A heartwarming video from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding celebrations surfaced online on Sunday, showing the newlyweds sharing their first dance after exchanging vows. Aamir is seen embracing Gauri as they sway together, while family members and close friends cheer them on.

During the vow ceremony, Gauri could be heard saying, "I, Gauri Spratt, take Aamir Khan, my protector, my shelter, as my lawful husband."

The video was shared by a cricketer, who congratulated the couple with the caption, "Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again!"

First photo from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding

The first official picture from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding was released on Sunday. The photo captured the couple signing their marriage register as their children, close family members and a few invited guests look on.

For the ceremony, Aamir wore a classic white bandhgala, while Gauri opted for an elegant ivory lehenga choli accessorised with traditional statement jewellery. Their children were also part of the special occasion. Aamir's son, Azad Rao Khan, was present during the ceremony, while Gauri's son, Quinn, joined the celebrations as the couple began their new journey together.

This is Aamir Khan's third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta (1986-2002) and Kiran Rao (2005-2021).

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