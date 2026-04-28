Aamir Khan confirms 3 idiots sequel, says the second part is about the same characters but 10 years later

New Delhi:

3 Idiots, one of the best coming-of-age comedy film made in India, is getting a sequel. Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie, which was released in 2009, became an instant favorite among fans for its unique approach to depicting society's education system, friendships, and pursuing dreams rather than conforming to expectations. With amazing performances by the cast members, quotable dialogues, and soul-touching songs, the movie enjoys incredible replay value.

It seems that fans were waiting impatiently for the sequel, but now it has been officially confirmed by Aamir himself that the movie 3 Idiots 2 will take place a decade later.

What did Aamir Khan say?

While speaking to Amar Ujala, the Bollywood superstar said, 'Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I've heard the story and it's wonderful. The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good, unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later.'

Aamir mentioned his happiness to reprise Phunsukh Wangdu. He said, 'It’s a beautiful story conceptualised by Raju and Abhijat. I am excited about this movie and once again getting an opportunity to portray Phunsukh Wangdu.'

Aamir and Raju Hirani were to make Dadasaheb Phalke’s biopic

Aamir was ready to team up with Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic based on Dadasaheb Phalke’s life. But the actor revealed that the film is currently shelved because of some problems with its screenplay. Furthermore, there is news about Aamir agreeing to portray Ashneer Grover in his biopic. As per recent reports, the superstar expressed his desire to do this biopic. It is also heard that Shraddha Kapoor will play the female lead role, while her boyfriend Rahul Mody will direct the project. But no confirmation has come from either party.

At the moment, Aamir is busy marketing his son Junaid Khan's upcoming release, Ek Din. Starring Sai Pallavi in the lead role, the film is expected to hit the screens on May 1.

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