Aamir Khan celebrates first Karwa Chauth with Gauri Spratt after wedding, arrives hand-in-hand | Video

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt grabbed attention as they made a joint appearance at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebration. The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the gathering, marking their first Karwa Chauth together after their wedding in July. Several pictures and videos of the duo from the celebration have surfaced online.

Aamir Khan celebrates first Karwa Chauth with Gauri Spratt

For the occasion, Aamir kept his look simple and opted for a black-and-blue traditional outfit. Whereas Gauri Spratt was dressed in a royal blue suit and kept her look minimal. In the viral videos, the two were seen walking together as they arrived at the venue. Take a look below:

Several celebrities, including Gauri Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, Bollywood wives Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and others, also attended the event.

About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in an intimate civil ceremony at the actor's Mumbai residence on July 5. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close family members. Several celebrities, including Elli AvrRam, comedian Vir Das, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rajkumar Hirani and Rhea Chakraborty, attended the wedding.

For the unversed, Gauri Spratt grew up in Bengaluru and has worked in the fields of fashion and entrepreneurship. She studied at the University of the Arts London and is now associated with the production team at Aamir Khan Productions.

This is Aamir Khan's third marriage. Before Gauri, Aamir was married twice. His first marriage was to Reena Dutta, and the two have children Junaid and Ira. He later tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad.

Aamir Khan's work front

On the work front, Aamir Khan was recently seen in cameo appearances in films such as Rajinikanth's Coolie and Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. He also played the lead role in RS Prasanna's comedy sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par, alongside Genelia Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par, which was released in 2025, is set to hit Japanese theatres in spring 2027 under the title Sitaare! The Miracle Team of Stardust.

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Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty stun in ethnic glam at Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth get-together