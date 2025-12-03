Aamir Khan 'beats' Vir Das during Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos promotions; Imran Khan returns to acting Aamir Khan and Vir Das created a hilarious moment during the promotions of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, where Aamir jokingly ‘beat’ Vir while teasing him about the film’s action, romance, and item number sequences. Imran Khan marks his acting comeback with the film.

New Delhi:

You can trust Aamir Khan with the most innovative ways to promote films - not just his but others too. The Bollywood superstar was seen promoting Vir Das's upcoming film titled Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film features an ensemble cast, also marking Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan's acting comeback.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos also features Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi and Mona Singh.

Vir Das reminds Aamir Khan of Laal Singh Chadha's failure

In the promotional video going viral, Aamir Khan is seen sitting with Vir Das, the film's lead hero. He mock-scolds Vir, questioning the very foundation of the film he has made. “This is a film? You said it's an action film, spy film, thriller, action. Where is the action?” he asks, clearly unimpressed.

Vir then tries defending himself, insisting, “Sir, there is action, there is beating in the film,” but Aamir fires back saying, “The whole film in which you are getting beaten up, that is action? Yes.” Looking thoroughly disappointed, Aamir tells Vir he “should have just done stand-up comedy.”

When Aamir shifts the conversation to romance, Vir assures him, stating that “there is a whole love track.” But Aamir isn’t convinced. “The one where you get slapped when you meet her, that is romance? That is romance?” he retorts.

Aamir even brings up his desire for an item number - only to joke that Vir ended up becoming the "item girl". Eventually, Aamir bluntly labels the film a "Flop", prompting Vir to quip back, “Sir, everyone has a flop. Your Laal Singh…” and the exchange quickly turns into a mock scuffle.

Moments later, the film’s team walks in, showering praise on how remarkable the movie is. Aamir Khan's tone shifts instantly. Visibly delighted by the compliments, he completely changes his stance and says, "I told him to make a great film. Not a normal film, but a great one. What a great film this is,” he declares, now beaming with pride. Watch the hilarious video here:

Imran Khan makes acting comeback

Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Soon after, he faded away from both films and social media. He will now return to movies after almost 11 years, with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

The film, set to release on January 16, 2026, will clash with Rahu Ketu starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey and Chunky Panday.

