Aamir Khan admits he's 'really serious' about girlfriend Gauri Spratt: 'In my heart, I'm already married' Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt have reportedly moved in together in Mumbai home. In an interview, he spoke about their committed relationship and said that, in his heart, he is already married to her.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been dating for a while, and their relationship is no longer a secret. Last year, Aamir openly confirmed it, and since then, the couple has been in the spotlight. Now, they are ready to take the next step. Reportedly, Aamir and Gauri have moved in together to a new home in Mumbai.

Reports also say that Aamir has chosen a location close to his other family members, keeping family ties strong. In an interview, Aamir even said, "In my heart, I'm already married to her." Read on for more details.

Aamir Khan opens up about his relationship with Gauri Spratt

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan talked about moving in with Gauri Spratt and said, "This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So, it’s madness." While talking about his marriage plans, the Dangal actor added, "Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along."

Aamir Khan's work front

The 60-year-old actor Aamir Khan was recently seen in Vir Das's film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, where he played a cameo role. The film was directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri and features Vir Das, Mona Singh, Imran Khan, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar, and others in key roles. Before this, he was seen in Aryan Khan's directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Rajinikanth's Coolie in a cameo roles.

