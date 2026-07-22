No, Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots isn't re-releasing; producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra clears the air

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's film 3 Idiots has been in the news lately following reports about its alleged re-release on September 4, 2026. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the blockbuster was originally released in 2009. Several reports claimed that NH Studios was planning to re-release the film on a large scale in cinemas on September 4, giving audiences another chance to experience it on the big screen. However, on Wednesday, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films issued an official statement, dismissing the claims as "false and factually incorrect."

Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots isn't re-releasing: Here's what the makers have said

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films issued an official statement denying the claims, saying, "With reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect (sic)."

The statement further added, "The production house has requested members of the media and fans to rely only on official announcements made through Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films' verified channels. It also urged media publications to avoid publishing or circulating unverified information (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : @VIDHUVINODCHOPRAFILMS)Production house Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared an official statement regarding the film's re-release.

Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots wasn't inspired by Sonam Wangchuk

Recently, 3 Idiots grabbed attention again after social activist Sonam Wangchuk went on a hunger strike over the NEET UG paper leak issue. During the debate, old claims resurfaced that Aamir Khan's iconic character of 3 Idiots, Phunsukh Wangdu, popularly known as Rancho, was inspired by Wangchuk.

The speculation intensified after actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in the film, shared a video supporting Sonam Wangchuk and suggested that Rancho's character was based on him.

Reacting to this during a session at the British Film Institute (BFI), Aamir Khan denied the claim. He said that neither he nor the film's makers knew Sonam Wangchuk while 3 Idiots was being made. Referring to Omi Vaidya's statement, Aamir said the actor was mistaken. He added that director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi were also unaware of Wangchuk when they wrote the script, making it clear that Rancho was not based on him.

3 Idiots: Cast and box office collection

Besides Aamir Khan, 3 Idiots features R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 350 crore worldwide, including Rs 202.47 crore in India.

Also Read: Aamir Khan says his 3 Idiots role wasn't inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, shares concern over his health