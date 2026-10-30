'A man to rely on, to admire and love': Ian McKellen remembers Patrick Stewart

Sir Ian McKellen has paid tribute to his longtime friend Sir Patrick Stewart, remembering him as a man he could rely on, admire and love. Stewart, best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, died aged 86.

Ian McKellen remembers his longtime friend Patrick Stewart

McKellen shared a statement on social media on Friday, October 30, reflecting on a friendship that began around five decades ago. Although the two actors played rivals in the X-Men franchise, their relationship away from the cameras was marked by affection and mutual respect.

In his tribute, McKellen spoke about Stewart’s Yorkshire roots and his straightforward nature. He remembered him as someone who wore his heart on his sleeve and did not hide what he thought or felt. That honesty, McKellen suggested, was part of what made Stewart a person others could depend on.

The actors first crossed paths while working with the Royal Shakespeare Company. They appeared together in Tom Stoppard’s play Every Good Boy Deserves Favour in 1977, long before their Hollywood roles brought them to a wider international audience.

McKellen recalls advising Stewart against Star Trek

McKellen also recalled a conversation in London when Stewart told him he had been offered a leading role in Star Trek. At the time, McKellen worried that accepting the part could take his friend away from his career on the British stage. He admitted that he advised Stewart against taking the role because he feared he might get lost in Hollywood.

Stewart chose to accept the offer, and the decision went on to shape his career. Playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard made him an international star and introduced him to generations of Star Trek fans. His success on the series also helped pave the way for his role as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films.

McKellen later acknowledged how much audiences had gained from Stewart’s decision. Despite his success on screen, Stewart continued to return to the theatre and perform classical works.

Patrick Stewart's enduring connection to theatre and Yorkshire

Stewart's stage career included plays by William Shakespeare, Henrik Ibsen, Arthur Miller, Peter Shaffer, Harold Pinter and Samuel Beckett. He performed in Stratford-upon-Avon, London’s West End and on Broadway, maintaining his connection to theatre as his screen career grew.

He also remained proud of his Yorkshire background. McKellen highlighted Stewart’s appointment as chancellor of the University of Huddersfield as an important achievement, reflecting his continuing bond with the region where he was born and raised.

Stewart’s personal life was also closely connected to McKellen. He married singer Sunny Ozell in 2013, with McKellen officiating the ceremony. Their friendship had continued well beyond their shared work, and the wedding was another reminder of the place McKellen held in Stewart’s life.

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