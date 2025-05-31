A look at Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's love story | Birthday Special Read further to know about Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's love story here. The Made in Heaven actress is celebrating her 33rd birthday on May 31, 2025.

New Delhi:

Sobhita Dhulipala is celebrating her 33rd birthday on May 31, 2025. The Hindi and Telugu actress got recognition for her performance in the romantic drama television series 'Made in Heaven', which was well-received by the viewers. Over the years, she has worked in several Bollywood films and web shows, including 'Major', 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1', 'The Night Manager' and others. The actress got married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya last year. Read further to know about their love story here.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's love story

Sobhita shared that their love story began with a fan asking her a question during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on the social media platform Instagram. The fan asked, "Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?" After which she checked his profile and noticed he was following only about 70 people, including her. Feeling a little flattered, she decided to follow him back.

After that, they started chatting through Instagram direct messages (DMs). In April 2022, Naga Chaitanya flew to Mumbai, and they had their first breakfast date. Talking about their relationship, Sobhita said it all happened naturally. They eventually met each other’s families, and then Chaitanya proposed. The duo Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu wedding held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Work front

Talking about their work fronts, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the romantic family drama 'Love, Sitara' alongside Sonali Kulkarni and Rajeev Siddhartha in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Pa Ranjith's directorial 'Vettuvam', co-starring Arya and Ashok Selvan in the pivotal roles. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the action thriller film 'Thandel' along with Sai Pallavi and Shiva Alapati in key roles. The 38-year-old actor will be next seen in Karthik Varma Dandu's directorial 'Vrusha Karma'.