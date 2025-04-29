A look at Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's love story | Death Anniversary Special Irrfan Khan was one of the most versatile actors of cinema. He gave many great and memorable performances in his 32 years of acting career. But today we are going to shed some light on his personal life, on his very filmy love life.

Late actor Irrfan Khan may no longer be alive in this world, but he'll always live on in the memories of his fans. Over the years, the National Award-winning actor gave many memorable performances in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. More than his dialogue delivery and iconic characters, the actor is missed more for his eye-acting. Not many could master the art of speaking and acting with their eyes, like Irrfan did. But do you know that is also the reason why his wife Sutapa fell for the actor?

Irrfan and Sutapa's love story

Irrfan and Sutapa's love story started at the National School of Drama located in Mandi House, Delhi. They met during an acting session. At that time, Irrfan had come from Jaipur, and he saw that girls can also be friends here, with whom one can talk openly. During this time, Sutapa became his friend. They started talking about everything from films to other issues and had a lot of similarities. They had the same views on all issues. Slowly, the friendship between them started turning into love, and they decided to live together. They stayed in a live-in relationship for a long time. Both of them were focused on their careers. Wherever they went, people would ask if they were married. Troubled by these questions, Sutapa and Irrfan finally got married in court on February 23, 1995. During an interview, Irrfan Khan had said that he was ready to change his religion to marry Sutapa. However, it was not needed. Sutapa's family accepted Irrfan just like that.

Sutapa said in an interview about her and Irrfan's relationship, 'We were very good friends. Just friends. One day, we were sitting on the stairs of the college, and suddenly started talking about our personal lives. Sutapa revealed that they did not propose to each other in any way. They decided to stay together. The religion of both did not become a barrier in their marriage. Sutapa said, 'My father had no problem with religion, but my mother did because he was a Muslim. No one in my entire family had married outside the religion. But, there was no restriction from my mother's side. One reason was that we did not get married immediately; we took a lot of time. We stayed together for a long time. I kept visiting his (Irrfan's) family for ten years, so a relationship automatically developed in that family. I made a place for myself. There was no opposition in his family, either. We got married in 1995, and we have been living together since 1987. It was a long time.'

She spent 32 birthdays with Irrfan, out of which he forgot 28

Sutapa has also mentioned that Irrfan was not marriage material or husband material at all. But later her view changed. He did not even remember his own birthday. Sutapa further said that Irrfan fulfilled her wishes in other ways. She described their relationship as a partnership rather than a marriage. According to Sutapa, she and Irrfan were friends who had a deep understanding of each other. When Irrfan did not remember his own birthday, how could he remember Sutapa's. But she never complained about this. In an Instagram post, Sutapa also mentioned that in 32 years, Irrfan forgot about 28 of her birthdays.

Regarding her and Irrfan's relationship, Sutapa said, 'I think Irrfan was very lucky to have me. I was a very low-maintenance girlfriend and a very low-maintenance wife. He never took the pressure that now we should have this car. We should have such a house. We would only discuss the script. We never said that the struggle period was a big problem. We had no problems. We were very happy with each other.'

