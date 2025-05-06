A look at Ghajini actor Asin and Rahul Sharma’s love story, this Bollywood star played the role of cupid Gajini actor Asin left the film industry in 2015 to focus on her personal life. She got married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016. Take a look at their love story here.

New Delhi:

Former Indian actress Asin rose to fame for her role as Kalpana in 2008's film Gajini. The psychological thriller film was well-received by the audience upon its release. In her acting career, the 39-year-old actor featured in several Bollywood films, including Reddy, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786 among others. She worked with celebrities such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. However, Asin left Bollywood in 2015, at the peak of her career, to focus on her personal life. Her last film in Bollywood was Umesh Shukla's directorial 'All is Well'.

After leaving the film industry, Asin got married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in the year 2016. But do you know that there was a Bollywood actor who played the role of Cupid in their love story? Read further to know about Asin and Rahul Sharma's love story.

This actor played the role of Cupid

The Bollywood actor was none other than Akshay Kumar. In a podcast of YouTuber Raj Shamani, Rahul Sharma opened up about how Kesari actor Akshay played the role of Cupid in their love story. When Raj Shamani asked Rahul about the first interaction with Asin, he said, 'Nothing much, hello, and that’s it. Akshay (Kumar) said there’s a girl who is very simple, down to earth, very similar to you – she comes, just works, and goes back — very professional. Then he gave her number to me, and my number to her, and that’s why we started talking.' On asking why he did that, Rahul replied, 'Because he felt there's something common in both of us, both come from the same value, background.'

Check the post below:

Asin's work front

Asin made her film debut with the Malayalam language film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka in 2001. The comedy-drama film features Kunchacko Boban, Samyuktha Varma, Sreenivasan, and Asin in the lead roles. She went on to work in several Tamil and Telugu films. Asin made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Gajini in 2008.

