Oscars 2025: Anora to Emilia Perez, films that dominated 97th Academy Awards nominations, see full list here

This March, Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards. Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang made the nomination announcements live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Thursday. It is significant to note that The Oscars 2025 will air on ABC and Hulu on Sunday i.e. March 2 at 7:00 PM EST, which means that will be live at 5:30 am according to the Indian Standard Time. Golden Globes winner Emilia Perez and Mikey Madison's Anora dominated the Oscars 2025 nominations. Read further to checkout the full nominations list.

Oscar 2025 full nominations list

Best Lead Actor

Adrian Brody for The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo for Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes for Conclave

Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice

Best Lead Actress

Cynthia Erivo for Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascon for Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison for Anora

Demi Moore for The Substance

Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker for Anora

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

James Mangold for A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov for Anora

Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce for The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande for Wicked

Felicity Jones for The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini for Conclave

Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Live Action Short Film

Alien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Perez

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird from Sing Sing

Mi Camino from Emilia Perez

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short Subject

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best International Feature Film

I'm Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

