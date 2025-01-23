Oscars 2025: Anora to Emilia Perez, films that dominated 97th Academy Awards nominations, see full list here

This March, Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards. Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang made the nomination announcements live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Thursday. It is significant to note that The Oscars 2025 will air on ABC and Hulu on Sunday i.e. March 2 at 7:00 PM EST, which means that will be live at 5:30 am according to the Indian Standard Time. Golden Globes winner Emilia Perez and Mikey Madison's Anora dominated the Oscars 2025 nominations. Read further to checkout the full nominations list.
Oscar 2025 full nominations list
Best Lead Actor
- Adrian Brody for The Brutalist
- Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo for Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes for Conclave
- Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice
Best Lead Actress
- Cynthia Erivo for Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascon for Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison for Anora
- Demi Moore for The Substance
- Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I'm Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Director
- Sean Baker for Anora
- Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
- James Mangold for A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov for Anora
- Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
- Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce for The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
- Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande for Wicked
- Felicity Jones for The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini for Conclave
- Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Live Action Short Film
- Alien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Feature Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short Film
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
- El Mal from Emilia Perez
- The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
- Like a Bird from Sing Sing
- Mi Camino from Emilia Perez
- Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Documentary Feature
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Death By Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Film Editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
Best International Feature Film
- I'm Still Here
- The Girl With the Needle
- Emilia Perez
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Flow
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Perez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra Jonas-backed Anuja gets nod, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light misses out