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72nd National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty share Best Actor in a Leading Role

Edited By: Twinkle Gupta @Twinkklegupta
Updated:

The much-awaited 72nd National Film Awards winner announcement is underway in New Delhi. Follow this live blog for real-time updates, winners, major highlights and key announcements.

Follow the live blog for the latest updates related to the 72nd National Film Awards.
Follow the live blog for the latest updates related to the 72nd National Film Awards. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The wait is finally coming to an end as the 72nd National Film Awards winners were announced on Saturday, July 18, at 5:30 pm. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, with the event being streamed live on PIB India's YouTube channel.

Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty share Best Actor in a Leading Role. Whereas Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading role for Article 370. 

The National Film Awards are among the country's most prestigious honours, celebrating excellence in Indian cinema across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. This year's awards will recognise films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Stay tuned to this live blog for minute-by-minute updates as the winners are announced. From the biggest honours to major surprises and key highlights, we'll bring you all the latest developments from the 72nd National Film Awards.

 

Live updates :72nd National Film Awards 2026 Live Updates

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  • 6:44 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    72nd National Film Awards 2026 Live: Best Actor in a Supporting Role

    Sanjay Mishra wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the Hindi film Bhakshak. 

  • 6:38 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    72nd National Film Awards 2026 Live: Best Music Direction

    The Best Music Direction award was presented to GV Prakash Kumar for his work in the Tamil film Amaran.

  • 6:32 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    72nd National Film Awards 2026 Live: Best Male Playback Singer

    Abhay Jodhpurkar won the Best Male Playback Singer award for the Marathi film Gharat Ganpati.

  • 6:30 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    72nd National Film Awards 2026 Live: Best Film Critic award goes to Sanjeev Srivastava

    While addressing the press conference, a jury member said, "For the Best Writing on Cinema category, we received around 24 entries in the film criticism category across eight languages and around 38 books in the books category across nine languages. The Best Film Critic award goes to Sanjeev Srivastava for his Hindi writing, recognising his insightful analytical rigour, nuanced understanding of Indian cinema, and his ability to illuminate cinematic form, aesthetics and socio-cultural contexts while fostering an informed appreciation of contemporary filmmaking." 

     

  • 6:18 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    72nd National Film Award 2026: Best Lyrics for Feature Films

    Manoj Muntashir won the Best Lyrics award for the song Jaane Do from Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan.

  • 6:16 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty share the Best Actor in a Leading Role

    Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their performances in Chandu Champion and the Malayalam film Bramayugam, respectively.

  • 6:15 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    72nd National Film Awards 2026 Live: Best Actress in a Leading Role

    Yami Gautam wins Best Actress in a Leading Role for Article 370.

  • 6:13 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    72nd National Film Awards 2026: Best Telugu Film

    Yadhu Vamsee's Committee Kurrollu won the award for Best Telugu Film

  • 6:05 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    72nd National Films Awards 2026 Live: The press conference begins

    The official press briefing of the 72nd National Film Awards 2026 has begun. ​​​​​​

  • 5:10 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    72nd National Films Awards 2026 Live: Where to watch

    The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards 2026 will be announced during a press conference. The event will be streamed live on PIB India's official YouTube channel. Watch it live using the link below.

  • 5:00 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    72nd National Films Awards to be announced today

    The 72nd National Film Awards 2026 winners will be announced at the press conference today, July 18, 2026, at 5.30 PM.

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