72nd National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty share Best Actor in a Leading Role

New Delhi:

The wait is finally coming to an end as the 72nd National Film Awards winners were announced on Saturday, July 18, at 5:30 pm. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, with the event being streamed live on PIB India's YouTube channel.

Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty share Best Actor in a Leading Role. Whereas Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading role for Article 370.

The National Film Awards are among the country's most prestigious honours, celebrating excellence in Indian cinema across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. This year's awards will recognise films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Stay tuned to this live blog for minute-by-minute updates as the winners are announced. From the biggest honours to major surprises and key highlights, we'll bring you all the latest developments from the 72nd National Film Awards.