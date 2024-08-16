70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor, Nithya Menon and Manasi Parekh share Best Actress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor, Nithya Menon and Manasi Parekh share Best Actress

The 70th National Film Awards were revealed on Friday, August 16 in the national capital. The jury comprised - Rahul Rawail as the Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Nila Madhab Panda as the Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, and Gangadhar Mudalair as the Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

Rishab Shetty received the Best Actor award for his role in Kantara. The 2022 hit movie, which was also directed by Shetty, was honoured with the Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award. Nithya Menen was recognised for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam, and Manasi Parekh was also awarded for her role in Kutch Express, resulting in a shared Best Actress accolade.

The 70th National Film Awards are set to recognise films certified by the censor board between January 1 and December 31, 2022. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to present the awards to the recipients at a ceremony in October 2024.

More to follow