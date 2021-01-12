Image Source : IMDB 5 TV characters that remind you of someone in your youth, this National Youth Day

Being young entails a life stage defined by juggling with unending questions about your identity, friendships, relationships, career, and many more. On the flip side, it’s a beautiful time littered with cherished memories, new discoveries and creating life long friendships. Portraying the beauty and mess of it all, there are some TV characters that truly imbibe living our youth, giving us goals and aspirations for a lifetime! As we celebrate National Youth Day today, We’ve rounded up five characters from popular TV shows that flawlessly capture the essence of being young – capturing the entire spectrum of boons and banes of being a part of Gen Z.

1. Archie Andrews from Riverdale on Colors Infinity

When a gruesome murder rocks the quaint town of Riverdale, the superficially perfect lives of the town’s wealthy begin to unravel. Archie Andrews, star quarterback, finds himself caught in the web of drama surrounding the mysterious murder. Inspired by the iconic Archies comics, the fascinating mystery drama took an interesting spooky spin on the world famous character. The series instantly gained massive virality among young viewers, who thoroughly enjoyed the eerie setting and crispy plotlines of the show. Catch the latest season on Colors Infinity.

2. Justine Ndiba from Love Island on Voot Select

Based on its British counterpart, the American version features young “Islanders” isolated in a luxurious villa, striving to get coupled up to survive on the Island. African dancer Justine Ndiba won instant popularity for being authentic and grounded among the throngs of dramatic youngsters. While the others fought tooth and nail to win the 100,000-dollar cash prize, Justine won the ultimate prize – Love! Love Island is a guilty pleasure littered with catty fights, hilarious memes and vicious social media wars, but Justine managed to win the hearts of audiences with her refreshing attitude. Catch all excitement on Voot Select.

3. Rachel Green from F.R. I. E. N. D. S on Comedy Central

This iconic sitcom needs no introduction. One of the most prolific TV shows of the decade, Friends is synonymous with growing up and discovering your identity in your youth. While its incredibly tough to choose one character from the illustrious cast, Rachel is the ultimate icon for good reason. From her legendary haircut that inspired the masses to her adorable relationship with Ross, she is a character to be remembered for the ages. Catch her stir trouble with the gang of kooky friends bundled up at Central Perk only on Comedy Central.

4. Shaun Murphy from The Good Doctor on Colors Infinity

We all can certainly relate to the career stresses Shaun faces as he tries to navigate the high-pressure world of working in the medical field. In addition, he is also autistic with adds to the challenges of the demanding profession. With talented child actor Freddie Highmore going above and beyond in his outstanding lead role, this medical drama on Colors Infinity is a must watch!

5. Nate Parker from The Detour on Comedy Central

Detailing the journey of a family on an exhilarating road trip to remember, this quirky comedy brings in plenty of laughs as the Parker family navigate various hurdles on their adventurous journey. The reining king of bizarre events, the quirky dad finds himself perpetually involved mishaps, be it his car breaking down or having a run in with the law. Nate’s brilliant comedic voice will have you rolling over the floor laughing. Audiences raved about the refreshing themes and commendable performances by the talented cast. Catch the comedy on Comedy Central!