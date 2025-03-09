3 Idiots, Dangal to other list of films re-releasing in Aamir Khan Film Festival | Deets Inside Bollywood veteran actor Aamir Khan has given many memorable and superhit films in his film career. Mr Perfectionist is going to celebrate his 60th birthday on March 14. On the occasion, the Aamir Khan Film Festival has been announced.

Cinema lovers have always praised the acting and film choices of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. In a film career spanning four decades, the actor has ruled the hearts of the people through different characters. He has given many blockbuster films in Hindi cinema. March 14 will be a special day for Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood and his fans. On this day, the senior actor will turn 60 years old. On the special occasion of his 60th birthday, PVR-INOX has announced a film festival named 'Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jaadugar'.

Dates of Aamir Khan Film Festival

Let us tell you that this festival will be organised in PVR theaters across the country. Where the audience will once again get a chance to see Aamir's superhit films on the big screen. Most of Aamir Khan's films have also made record-breaking earnings at the box office. Now cinema lovers have been given a golden chance to watch all his popular films through this film festival. Let us tell you that this festival will start from March 14 and will run till March 27.

Which Aamir Khan films are re-releasing?

'Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jaadugar' film feastival features several record breaking films by Aamir. Several of his films will be running in selected Indian theatres from March 14 and will run till March 27. Have a look at the list of films re-releasing here:

Dangal 3 Idiots Lagaan Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke Raja Hindustani Ghajini Akele Hum Akele Tum Andaz Apna Apna PK Dhoom 3 Rang De Basanti Ghulam Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Secret Superstar Laal Singh Chadha Taare Zameen Par Sarfarosh Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Talaash Fanaa Dil Chahta Hai Dil

Aamir Khan's upcoming film

Fans are eagerly waiting to see actor Aamir Khan on the big screen. His upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par, is likely to be released by the end of this year. Let us tell you that this is the sequel to his 2007 film Tare Zameen Par. In this, Aamir will once again be seen in the lead role and its story is based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions. Recently, the superstar revealed in an interview that the climax of the film has been shot and it is planned to release it by Christmas 2025.

