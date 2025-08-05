120 Bahadur teaser: Watch Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh in story of 120 soldiers vs 3000 Chinese troops Farhan Akhtar brings Major Shaitan Singh to life in 120 Bahadur, a gripping story of 120 Indian soldiers who stood strong against 3000 Chinese troops.

New Delhi:

The teaser of Farhan Akhtar's film '120 Bahadur' was released on Tuesday. The film is made against the backdrop of saluting the spirit of the Indian Army. In this film, Farhan Akhtar is going to play the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.

A glimpse of the bravery of Indian soldiers is seen in the teaser of the film.

Watch the official teaser of 120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar also shared the teaser on his Instagram. 'Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahi, balidaan bhi maangti hai! A war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025. Teaser out now. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur #DadaKishanKiJai@FarOutAkhtar #RashiKhanna #SparshWalia #AjinkyaDeo,' read Farhan's caption.

120 Bahadur teaser highlights: Battle, bravery, sacrifice

The teaser gives a hint about what happened on November 18 during the Indo-China war in the year 1962. It further shows that China plans to attack India. However, 120 brave soldiers of India seem fully prepared to attack and defend under the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, played by Farhan, who says, 'This uniform not only demands courage, but also demands sacrifice. We will not retreat.'

Watch the teaser here:

What happened at Rezang La?

'120 Bahadur' is the tale of bravery from the Rejang La front in the 1962 Indo-China war. Only 120 Indian soldiers fought bravely against 3000 Chinese soldiers and protected the country without caring for their lives. This battle, fought under the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, is still recorded in golden letters in the history of the Indian Army.

Where was 120 Bahadur Shot?

Let us tell you that every effort is being made to make this film realistic. '120 Bahadur' team revealed that the film has been shot on the high hills of Ladakh, where a lack of oxygen and temperatures reaching minus is common. A large part of the film has been shot at a height of 14,000 feet in a temperature of -10 degrees Celsius.

120 Bahadur movie release date

'120 Bahadur' is directed by Rajneesh Raji Ghai and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Amit Chandra. The film will release in theatres on November 21, 2025.

