Image Source : FILE IMAGE 12 T-Series employees reportedly test positive for COVID-19

Twelve employees of T-series have reportedly been found COVID-19 positive. After the unlock was announced by the government, people got back to work amid the new normal however this saw an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. A similar case happened when the shooting of various films and tv shows began. As the work continues, the virus keeps on spreading. For the unversed, Zubin Nautiyal, Asim Riaz, and Sakshi Malik who were shooting for a music video of T-series in Udaipur had to return to Mumbai after cinematographer Sameer Arya, director Ashish Pandey, production head Ravi Chaturvedi and assistant director Tushar Thallipayal were infected by the virus.

Even before this, some staff living in the old office of the t-series were found COVID-19 positive, due to which the BMC sealed the office. India TV spoke to the spokesperson of T Series company who said, "Yes we also came to know about this and immediately we took the action. T-Series has followed the lockdown from Day One as law-abiding citizens.

There are some in-house security staff and helper who permanently stays in the office and due to the immediate lockdown they couldn't travel to their hometown so they continued saying in the office premise. Unfortunately three of them developed some symptoms and were taken for the test. We as an organisation will definitely take care of them and take further necessary precautions".

"Some of them are migrants who couldn't go back. There are rooms, kitchen and all facilities for them at the office building. But one of them got tested positive for COVID-19. There are two-three people who are also getting tested, but their reports are pending. For safety reasons, the BMC has sealed the office. It was anyway shut for employees since March 15," the spokesperson told PTI.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage