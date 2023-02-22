‘Young Homie’ Atul Gupta speaks about his Indie Pop track ‘Rehnuma’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Atul Gupta speaks about his Indie Pop track ‘Rehnuma’

Man of many talents, Atul Gupta has been singing, writing songs and producing music for a while and making waves in the industry. He recently created a massive buzz on social media for his latest track, ‘Rehnuma,’ which has been topping the music charts. The track’s a great mixture of modern pop and soothing music, powered by excellent lyricism capable of evoking deep emotions in listeners. One could call Rehnuma a thematic love song that provides listeners with a soulful and calming vibe.

Atul has been self-producing his albums and to add to his ever-increasing work ethic, he’s even started his own production house called Young Homie Studio with the aim of helping local artists to showcase their talent through online mediums. Atul has been self-learning music production since he was only 12 years and by the age of 18, he dropped out of college to pursue his passion for music full-time. Since then, he has worked with several artists and has completed over 200+ tracks through his production house.

With his whole life revolving around music it wasn’t a surprise when he decided to take this a step ahead. This deep passion and love for music cascaded into him building a platform called “FIndie,”. FIndie is Atul’s brainchild, his extended soul & fondness for music. With FIndie Atul and his team help artists in every way possible, from providing music reviews, song playlisting to even interviews. They are also planning to soon launch a music streaming app, which will be filled with loads of playlists of Indie Music.

In 2020, he debuted with the song “My best days were with her,” and in 2021 came up with “Soulart.” Both did tremendously well and were hits. It was in 2012 when Atul Gupta started his journey, making music from the confines of his home. He has remained unstoppable since then, and in 2022, he released hits like Khwaishon Se Teri, Afsana, Raatein Adhuri, Kisi Roz, Rehnuma, Paas Tum Raho, Rehna Yahan, and Saath Tum Mere.

