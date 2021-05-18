You Butter Believe it: K-pop band BTS thanks ARMY for their win at MTV Awards | Video

Image Source : TWITTER/MTVAWARDS BTS

K-pop band BTS took home the award for the Best Music Documentary award for their documentary Break The Silence: The Movie at the MTV Music & TV Awards this year. The documentary takes the audience behind the scenes of the K-pop group's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour that was released last year in September. Post the award announcement, the MTV Awards shared a video clip of the band members on Twitter with a message for the band's fans. The video caption reads: "#BTSArmy, you BUTTER believe it! @bts_twt is taking home the golden popcorn for Best Music Documentary at the #MTVAwards: UNSCRIPTED!"

In the video, band members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and JungKook are seen accepting the award. Taking the lead, RM is heard saying, "Thank you MTV for the Best Music Documentary award. BTS world tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ was an unforgettable experience for us and ARMY as well. We’re really glad that these records were appreciated by so many. Thank you MTV and ARMY!”

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Disney Plus/Marvel series "WandaVision" was the top winner at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, closely followed by the studio's other small-screen offering "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier". "WandaVision" won four awards during the ceremony, including best series and best performance in a TV show for Elizabeth Olsen.

Olsen, who reprises her role of Wanda/ Scarlet Witch from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) alongside Paul Bettany's Vision in the show, also bagged the award for best fight along with Kathryn Hahn. Hahn, who plays the 'nosy neighbour' Agatha Harkness in the series, also took home two trophies, the other one for best villain.

For "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were named the best duo as the titular superheroes, respectively.

Mackie won another trophy for the best hero.

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman won the MTV award of best performance in a movie for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", his last on-screen outing.

The "Black Panther" actor, who passed away last year following a four-year private battle with colon cancer at the age of 43, was also nominated for a best actor Oscar for his simmering portrayal of Levee Green, a spirited and cocky horn player who wants to blaze his own trail, away from blues icon Ma Rainey's shadow in the music scene dominated by white men.

Leslie Jones, who served as the evening's host, won the award for best comedic performance in "Coming 2 America".

Rege-Jean Page, who shot to global stardom as the debonair Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix Regency-set series "Bridgerton", emerged as the breakthrough performer at the ceremony that aired live from the Palladium here.

Popular teen rom-com film "To All the Boys: Always and Forever", another Netflix project, was named the best movie.

Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, "Always and Forever" is the final chapter of the trilogy, based on Jenny Han's books.

At the event, Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson was presented the Generation Award by "Pose" star Billy Porter.

-- with PTI inputs