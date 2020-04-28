Yo Yo Honey Singh's stylish childhood photo is unmissable. Seen it yet?

The Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh took the music industry by storm with his foot-tapping music a few years back. The songs of the hit albums International Villager was recognized and sung by everyone. His songs became a must in every party or wedding until one day he vanished. However, the singer has now returned and has been treating his fans with some of his latest songs like Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, Loca, Moscow Suka, etc. Not just his songs, but fans want to learn everything about him which is why he treated them with a childhood photo of his and started the week in a nostalgic mode. In the image, Honey Singh can be seen posing against a scenic mountain backdrop.

The singer took to the social networking website Twitter and treated the fans with a glimpse of how he looked as a child and we bet you just can't take your eyes off this cute little Sardar. Captioning the same, he wrote, "Stylish since birth....mera bachpan." Have a look:

Stylish since birth | Mera Bachpan||#YoYoHoneySingh pic.twitter.com/nVPm6lJR2T — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) April 27, 2020

Reacting to 'stylish' Honey Singh's picture, actor Sunny Singh wrote: "swagger." And not just, but a lot of fans were surprised to see the cute little singer who has given hits like-- Makhna, Angrezi Beat, Lungi Dance, etc. Have a look at how Netizens reacted:

MATLAB tu bachpan see hi hero tha yo yo.. — pratyush abhishek (@9SHAAAAN) April 27, 2020

Love you childhood paji ❤ — Atul Moria (@AtulMoria) April 27, 2020

Bachpan se hi handsome ho — Akash kumar (@akashkumar_ak9) April 27, 2020

Veer ji vadia lagde pai O — Mr Singh (@vickybhogal2) April 27, 2020

NIKA YO YO HONEY SINGH ......❤️❤️❤️Always Love bro — Manishsandal (@shonty0000) April 27, 2020

Swag dekh rahe ho bhai ka😎🔥💣 — Ayan Khan🖤 (@AyanKhanYo) April 27, 2020

Nice pic paji — Being Ishangupta (@IshanguptaBeing) April 27, 2020

The singer who made his appearance sometime also caught an eye because of his increased fat. However, he recently took to Instagram to share some transformation and bodybuilding photos of his along with a caption that read, "As I told you work in progress! Making the most out of this lockdown." Check it out:

Talking about his latest track 'Moscow Mashuka,' it has garnered over 15 million views. The rhythmic number featuring Neha Kakkar is written in a mix of Punjabi and Russian languages.

Watch Moscow Mashuka here:

Watch Loca here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage