We Are One: A song that raises voice against racism and discrimination

There have been a lot of incidents in the past that raises a question as to whether we really are a 'civilized society.' A recent one that caught the global attention was the death of George Floyd under police custody in Minnesota, US. Many joined the #BlackLivesMatter protest virtually and initiated a much-needed conversation around how people around the world have continued to face their own version of discrimination and injustice based on gender, race, skin colour, sexuality, creed, ethnicity and so much more. And now a lot of artists have joined hands together for a very special song titled 'We Are One' that raises its voice and says NO to all kinds of 'Racism & Discrimination.'

The video is available on the video-surfing platform YouTube and features artists such as Shaan, Salim Merchant, Namit Das, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Shalmali, Rakesh Bedi, Zoya Hussain, Vivek Agnihotri amongst others. Have a look at the same here:

It is presented by a mindful initiative that pledges to aid the sufferers of Racism & Discrimination of all forms (Casteism, Communalism, Colorism, Cabal, Favouritism, Ethnicity, Nationality, Gender Inequality & Body shaming).

The song will make you ponder upon taking a pledge to fight against this menace by commanding unshakeable beliefs, Invincible attitude, & compassion & empathy for others.

