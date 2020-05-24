Watch Toxic Teaser: Badshah, Payal Dev reunite for new song featuring Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARGUN MEHTA Badshah, Payal Dev reunite for new song Toxic featuring Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey

Singer and rapper Badshah is back with his new song called Toxic in collaboration with Payal Dev. The duo earlier came together for chartbuster song Genda Phool and broke many records. The song featured Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The teaser of Badshah's new song Toxic is out and it features couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. The video of the song has been shot at home amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The details of the song read, "After massive hit - "Genda Phool" , Badshah & Payal are back again with soul stirring "Toxic". Toxic features television's adorable couple Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta. This beautiful song has been written by Badshah & Composed by Payal. With limited resources available , The home shot video has been directed by Ravi Dubey on iphone."

Watch Toxic song teaser here-

The song Toxic highlights relationships that prove to be poisonous and cross limits. Sargun and Ravi have shot the video at home following lockdown guidelines. On the other hand, Badshah has been making the most of his lockdown period by working on new music.

"Sargun and Ravi are talented actors and close friends. I really love what they have done with the video and can''t wait to release it. I hope the audience likes the song and showers their love upon us," Badshah said.

Talking about the collaboration, Sargun and Ravi said: "We have always admired Badshah''s work and him as a human being. The song is extremely beautiful and we have tried our best to shoot at home and do justice to the song. The experience working with the whole team has been wonderful, really looking forward to the response."

The song will be released on May 26.

