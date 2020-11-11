Vishal-Shekhar reveal they haven't remixed Rajkummar-Nushrratt starrer Deedar De song, share cryptic tweet

Image Source : TWITTER Vishal-Shekhar reveal they haven't remixed Rajkummar-Nushrratt starrer Deedar De song

Music composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjianii have taken to Twitter to distance themselves from the recently released song Deedar De from the film Chhalaang. The song is the remix version of the duo's 2004 composed song from the film Dus. While many fans liked the new version and called it the new party song of the season, many others slammed the remix. Reacting to the credit given to them by the makers, Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to clarify that they haven't worked on the remix and the makers have credited them just because they composed the original track.

Vishal Dadlani wrote, "We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original #DeedaarDe in 2004. However, we haven’t done this 'remix'. That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years. #VishalandShekhar @ShekharRavjiani." Soon after, Shekhar Ravjianii also posted the same tweet in reaction to a fan who said, "Dear @VishalDadlani & @ShekharRavjiani you guys destroyed one of the best Vishal & Shekhar song yourselves. The original had better music, better lyrics and better singers."

We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original #DeedaarDe in 2004.



However, we haven't done this "remix". 🙏🏽



That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years. #VishalandShekhar @ShekharRavjiani https://t.co/7KyJo6eSDP — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 10, 2020

While the original Deedar De has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the remix has been crooned by Asees Kaur and Dev Negi. The lyrics of the song have also been changed except the main lines and are penned by Panchhi Jalonvi.

Also, when fans voiced out that remix of songs should be banned, Vishal Dadlani readily agreed to it. One Twitter user said, "As we are in the era of ban and boycotting things. Can we please ban ‘remix of 90’s song’ or remix of any song. #DeedarDe #Chhalaang." To this the composer said, "Please do!!!"

Shekhar Ravjiani also posted a cryptic message on Twitter talking about the comparison of songs. He tweeted, "One day you won’t be checking on how many likes you got, how many views you got, how many new followers you got.... none of these things will matter .. stay away from comparing.. stay away from the chase."

On a related note, Chhalaang is pitched as a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT master in a semi government-funded school in North India. The Amazon Original movie narrates the story of a PT Master named Montu (played by Rajkummar Rao), and addresses the importance of sports education in school curriculum, in a light vein. Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen as a computer teacher in the film, slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage