VIDEO: BTS members can't stop screaming with happiness as they top Billboard Hot 100 chart once again

BTS members can't stop screaming with happiness as they top Billboard Hot 100 chart once again

Popular Korean band BTS has been winning hearts endless these days. After earning a Grammy nomination, the fans of the K-pop band have another reason to rejoice! BTS's released album 'BE' has hit the blockbuster mark conquering the album chart. It has successfully sold full 136,700 copies. Also, BTS have once again topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Life Goes On", the lead single of their recently released album 'BE' (Deluxe Edition). The song, a soothing melody reflecting the state of life under the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, also topped the Billboard 200 chart.

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, "Life Goes On" is closely followed by the Grammy-nominated "Dynamite", the closing track of 'BE', on No 3 this week. Reacting to the news, the K-pop band members can't stop screaming in happines. They shared a video on social media in which the seven members can be seen in a rehearsal studio reacting to the ruling charts.

According to Billboard, BTS -- the full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene as their English branding -- is the first duo or group in history to have two No 1 Hot 100 debut songs. Other five songs from the eight-track album 'BE' also found their place on the Hot 100 chart with "Blue & Grey" on No 13, "Stay" on No 22, "Fly To My Room" on No 69, closely followed by "Telepathy" on No 70 and "Dis-ease" on No 72.

Fans of the band, BTS Army as they like to call themselves, have flooded the social media with happy tweets. One Twitter user wrote, "Happiness look so good on them." another said, "with our yoongi hyung, AAAAAAA THEY ARE COMPLETE AGAIN, I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS, GLAD TO SEE YOU YOONGI HYUNG"

