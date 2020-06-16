Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VATSALSHETH Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta to get romantic in new music video 'Rehne Do Zara'

Bollywood couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta will feature in the video of new version of the 2019 song "Rehne do zara". While the 2019 song was originally sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, the new version, which will release on June 19, has Soham Naik on the vocals.

"We both love music. This one is special as it's very romantic. We have heard it 'n' number of times now. It's a beautiful rendition of 'Rehne do zara'," said Vatsal.

The couple shot the music video at home.

"It's releasing soon and we can't wait to see the feedback on this. It's one of those songs that you can sit and listen anywhere, anytime and it will transplant you to a world of its own. It's that beautiful," said Ishita.

The actors had earlier shot a short film, "Kahaa Toh Tha", during the lockdown.

