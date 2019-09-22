Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan to feature in music video with budding hip-hop artistes

Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan will shake a leg with budding hip-hop artistes in a music video. The artistes are winners of a hip-hop dance festival.

After touring 10 cities across the country and with an international round in Bangkok, hip-hop dance festival, Breezer Vivid Shuffle, concluded Season 3 with a finale on Saturday in Mumbai.

Varun, Breezer Vivid Shuffle's Ambassador, announced Bfab Crew as the winner of the Crew Showcase category of Season 3, along with winners Eshwar Tiwari AKA Bboy Wild Child (Breaking category) and Neeraj (popping category).

The winners bagged a cash prize, the chance to go to an international dance festival, the opportunity to feature in a music video alongside Varun, and the chance to perform at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender.

"It feels amazing to have been part of India's ultimate hip-hop dance platform for the third time. There is so much talent out there which often goes unrecognised. This is a platform where they can express themselves and live their passion in colour, with their crazy and fun moves," said Varun.

This year, the festival witnessed participation from nearly 1,500 participants.

"Three years ago, when we started out, our objective was to help provide recognition to budding hip-hop artistes in the country. The festival went international this year and we look forward to expanding it more with the future editions," said Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head, Bacardi India.

Raashi Sanghavi, Festival Director, Breezer Vivid Shuffle, OML, added: "Sending out a lot of respect to the dancers/artists who have been a part of the fest over the last three years. I've seen massive growth in the community and we will continue to develop more talent to make a mark in the global hip hop scene."

(With IANS Inputs)