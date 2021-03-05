Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela’s music video 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' is trending on Youtube

Model turned actress Urvashi Rautela beautifully portrayed the legendary actress Madhubala in her new music video. The video is titled 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si'. The actress not only performed in the video but also gave her voice. "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si" is a remake of the original song from 1958. The song went on to be trending and No 1 on Youtube and Twitter.

Director Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Associate Director Rajesh Udhwani had decided to cast Urvashi Rautela as Madhubala Ji since the beginning, the actress was also glad and eager to do this song. Urvashi Rautela can be seen as well as heard in the song as she lends her voice for it too.

The song is the remake of the original song from 1958, Urvashi Rautela and Ajay Keswani can be seen in the 2021 remake. The remake is loved by people all around the world that made it trending with more than 5 million views and counting.

Take a look:

Expressing the joy of being No 1 on Youtube Urvashi Rautela said “I’m really happy that “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si” is trending on top on Youtube and Twitter and also the song is extra special because it is going to be my first project where I have given my vocals in the song and that too along with the legendary Kishore Kumar, I think I probably will be the last actress to do so, it was really nice.”

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in her upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash” with Randeep Hooda. The actress will also be appearing in the bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The most exciting one is an international music collaboration “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.